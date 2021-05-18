Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

