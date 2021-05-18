Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

