Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $145,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

