Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

