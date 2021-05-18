Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861 in the last quarter.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

