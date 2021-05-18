Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.