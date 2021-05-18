Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of DouYu International worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.