Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 375,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

