Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $14,197,564 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,121.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.66 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

