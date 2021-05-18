Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 769,890 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 100,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

