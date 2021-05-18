Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 44,266 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 214.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

