Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of LTC Properties worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

