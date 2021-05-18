Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Macerich worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 1,342,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

