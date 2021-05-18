Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

