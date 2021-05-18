Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sunoco worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

SUN opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.