Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,163 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.