Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,405 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Net Lease worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Global Net Lease by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.