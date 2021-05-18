Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,858 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 663,784 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.