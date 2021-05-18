Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,839 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

