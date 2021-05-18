Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,537 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.