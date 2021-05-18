Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,787 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

