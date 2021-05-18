Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,708 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PS Business Parks worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,319,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

