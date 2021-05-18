Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,100 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

