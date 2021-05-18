Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 81,567 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of SLR Investment worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

