Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,757 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

