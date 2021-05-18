Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.92 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

