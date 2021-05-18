Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

