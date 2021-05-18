Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

