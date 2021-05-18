Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

