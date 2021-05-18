Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

RUN traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,605. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock worth $13,576,251 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

