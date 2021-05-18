Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) PT Raised to GBX 90

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Sureserve Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.02). 14,089,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith acquired 95,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

