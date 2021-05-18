Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) PT Raised to GBX 90

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SUR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.02). 14,089,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. Sureserve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.