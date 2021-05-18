Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

SGRY opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,991 shares of company stock worth $7,090,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

