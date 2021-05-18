Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Cut by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma comprises about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Sutro Biopharma worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,085. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $917.65 million, a PE ratio of -219.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

