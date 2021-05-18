SVB Leerink Cuts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $105.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

