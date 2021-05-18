SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

