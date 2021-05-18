SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,590,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

