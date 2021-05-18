SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.65 Million

Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce $107.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $444.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.51 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

SVMK stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.39.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,153 shares of company stock worth $1,019,399. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.