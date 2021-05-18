Swap Trading Down 28.2% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Swap has a total market cap of $885,738.40 and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,183,902 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

