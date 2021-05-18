Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $612,696.57 and $271.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

