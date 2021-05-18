Swarm Trading Down 24.1% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $156,186.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.