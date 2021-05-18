Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.30

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 44666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.