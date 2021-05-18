Swerve (SWRV) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and $6.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003570 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,381,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,473,724 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

