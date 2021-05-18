Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 0.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $515.00 and last traded at $515.00. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.03.

Swiss Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

