SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $9.08 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

