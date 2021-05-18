Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $443 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.69 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.