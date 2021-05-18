Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,130. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.