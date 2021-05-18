Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 63,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

