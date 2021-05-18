Syncona (LON:SYNC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.74) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Syncona alerts:

Shares of LON:SYNC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 590,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,891. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.81.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.