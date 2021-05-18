Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.74) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

SYNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.74) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Syncona alerts:

LON:SYNC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). 590,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,891. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.81.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.